Susan C. Morris, 71, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Born Sept. 7, 1948, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late David and Cleo Jones.

Susan was a 1966 graduate of Kingston High School.

She worked at JC Penny's for many years in the finance department.

Susan was a kind and loving mother and grandmother who had huge heart and truly enjoyed talking with people. She was a true animal lover and loved her two cats, Sprinkles and Tigger; and grandogs, Lucky and Maggie.

Susan will be greatly missed by her companion, John Hall, of 34 years; children, Christina Salus and her husband, Dave, Shavertown; and Lisa Bruns, Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Jessica, Sarah, Nathan and Eric; sister, Nancy Bartoo, Virginia; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

To honor her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's name to the Luzerne County SPCA.


