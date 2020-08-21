Home

Susan C. Yelen of Kingston passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late David and Jean Smulowitz Yelen and was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School and Brandeis University where she earned her bachelor's degree.

During her 38 years of financial advising, Susan established the Yelen Group at Morgan Stanley.

She was very active in the community. Susan served as president of the Jewish Family Service of Greater Wyoming Valley and boards of the Jewish Community Alliance, Temple Israel and the Foundation for the Jewish Elderly of Eastern Pennsylvania. She also served as the director for the Estate Planning Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania and on the planning committee for the Annual Autism Golf Classic benefiting Allied Services John Heinz Institute Autism Program.

She was a star athlete. She won Women's Club champion at Fox Hill Country Club eight times in her 20s. She was an avid photographer and an adventurous traveler, always seeking a global perspective combined with a human point of view.

Her sister and brother-in-law, Alice Yelen Gitter and Dr. Kurt Gitter; brother, Richard N. Yelen; niece, Manya-Jean Gitter; and companion of 50 years, Al Frank, survive Susan.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan and Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre or the JCA of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For information, visit the funeral home website at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.


