Susan "Sue" Dickinson Zerfoss, 57, of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Sue was born Oct. 6, 1962, to Helen Dickinson and the late Tom Dickinson in Kingston. She was the youngest of two children and a life resident of the Back Mountain. She graduated from Dallas High School and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at Bloomsburg University.
After college, Sue began her career of teaching hearing-impaired students at Dana Elementary School. In 2001, she started the Luzerne Intermediate Unit's Preschool Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children, where she continued to teach until her retirement this past June. In her own words, "The path I've chosen in life is to seek out resources and opportunities for every child to grow, learn and become who they want to be."
Sue will be remembered as an incredible daughter, mother, teacher, and friend. Her compassionate heart and boundless generosity will be deeply missed by all those she touched.
Sue is survived by her husband, Rod Zerfoss; daughters, Ashley and Sarah Zerfoss; sister, Jean Mekeel and husband, Richard; and mother, Helen Dickinson.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heartland Hospice Care., 613 Baltimore Drive, Suite 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 31, 2019