Susan E. Sauer, 61, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born April 21, 1958, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Hargraves Pierson, Hanover Twp.; and the late Harry C. Pierson. She was a graduate of GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1976.
Susan was employed for many years by both Sallie Mae, Hanover Twp., and previously the former Pomeroy's Department Store at Wyoming Valley Mall. She was a life member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hanover Twp.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Wheeler-Oakley, on Aug. 16, 2017.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, Elizabeth, are her husband of 13 years, David L. Sauer; a daughter, Jennifer Bonk and husband, Richard, Nanticoke; stepdaughter, Maryann Sauer and stepson Jason Sauer, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Emily, Alana, Christian, Kaylee, Courtney, Zach and Dylan; brothers, Harry D. Pierson and wife, Jane, New Hampshire; and Paul Pierson, Wilkes-Barre; as well as nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., with the Rev. Joshua DeYoung, her pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Glen Lyon.
Viewing and visitation hours will from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday in the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 15, 2020