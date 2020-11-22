Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Susan I. Barton

Susan I. Barton Obituary

Susan I. Barton, of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Scranton on July 5, 1949, Sue was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily Yerke Nycz. She was raised by her grandma, Emily Yerke, and her dad after her mom passed away at an early age. She attended Scranton public schools and lived in Duryea with her husband, Dave Barton.

She will be missed by her cat, Squidg, husband, relations and friends.

A special thank you to all that cared for her at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, especially Lorie O'Boyle with hospice.

Funeral services and interment were held in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea, with the Rev. John Marcantoni officiating. Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave a condolence for Susan's family, please visit www.piontekfuneralhome.com.


