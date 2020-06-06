Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
211 W Main St
Glen Lyon, PA 18617
(570) 736-6218
Susan M. Sherrick


1949 - 2020
Susan M. Sherrick Obituary
Susan M. Sherrick, 71, of Wapwallopen, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Gardens At Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Nanticoke on March 27, 1949, the daughter of the late Henry and Irene Yarmonchik Konczynski. She was a member of the graduating class of 1968 of Newport Twp. High School.

Susan was employed for over 20 years by Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, as a nurse's aide, retiring in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sandra Sherrick.

Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Stanley P. Sherrick, at home; son, Stephen J. Sherrick, Tunkhannock; two grandsons, Brandon and Darren Sherrick; brother, Henry Konczynski; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the entire staff of the third floor of the Gardens At Wyoming Valley for their excellent care and compassion given to Susan in her time of need.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020
