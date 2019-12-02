|
|
Susan M. Ziskoski, 93, of Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Her beloved husband was the late Joseph J. Ziskoski, who passed away Sept. 10, 2004. Together, they owned and operated the Country Art Shop, Falls, for many years.
Born Oct. 8, 1926, in Swoyersville, Susan was the daughter of the late Joe and Carrie Gassert Mattey.
In addition to her husband and parents, Susan was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Mattey, Margie Pavenski, Dorothy Salem and Ruth Boyer; and her brother, Joseph Mattey.
Susan is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 2, 2019