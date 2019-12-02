Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Ziskoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. Ziskoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan M. Ziskoski Obituary
Susan M. Ziskoski, 93, of Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Her beloved husband was the late Joseph J. Ziskoski, who passed away Sept. 10, 2004. Together, they owned and operated the Country Art Shop, Falls, for many years.

Born Oct. 8, 1926, in Swoyersville, Susan was the daughter of the late Joe and Carrie Gassert Mattey.

In addition to her husband and parents, Susan was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Mattey, Margie Pavenski, Dorothy Salem and Ruth Boyer; and her brother, Joseph Mattey.

Susan is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -