Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Macosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Macosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Macosky Obituary
Susan Macosky, 58, of Hilltop Drive, West Wyoming, died Friday, March 20, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lenore Williams Dickson. She graduated from West Side Tech, Class of 1979.

Susan had resided in West Wyoming for the past four years. Previously, she had resided in Edwardsville. She had formerly been employed as a billing clerk by Wyoming Valley Health Care. She was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas.

Susan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. "The guardian Angels of life fly so high as to be beyond our sight but they are always looking down upon us."

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Edward Jr.; daughter, Candice and her husband, Alex Eckstein Jr.; sons, Joshua and his wife, Stephanie; and Edward III and his wife, Nicole; sisters, Karen and her husband, Warren Pollock; Gayle and her husband, Robert Rittenhouse; brother, Robert Dickson Jr. and his wife, Tina.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private at the convenience of the family from Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

The interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton. A public memorial service will be held in the future.

A special thank you to Dr. Stanley Lobitz and his medical staff.

To send the family a condolence visit hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -