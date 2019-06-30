Susan Mary León, 65 years young, passed away from a heart attack Thursday morning June 27, 2019, at her home with her loving partner, Francis, by her side.Susan was born Feb. 2, 1954, in Queens, N.Y. She graduated from Ossining Senior High School in 1980. She received her paralegal degree from Kaplin University later in her life. She worked as the office manager at Silver Care Home and Health Inc. for many years. She loved her coworkers and enjoyed her job very much.Susan was the daughter of the late Susan Halko and Peter Mortellaro.



She is survived by her older and only sibling Pauline Whelan; her daughter, Theresa Bergeron; and son, Joseph León; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Raffa and her fiancé, Chase Bowman; her grandson, Edward Koda; her granddaughter, Christina León; and grandson, Michael León, as well as others she considered grandchildren; her partner in crime, Francis Sluzar, her devoted cat who just turned 19 years old "Meme," many family members distant and close, including the children she took in as her own and the others who always called her "Ma."Susan survived colorectal cancer twice. She was a fighter and the best lover.



She had the Italian heart of gold you always hear about. She had a love for cooking mass amounts of food, watching haunted television shows, and re-reading the Harry Potter series. Her priority was always being that person for you, whatever you needed she was always there doing everything she could. Susan could make you belly laugh for hours with the smart remarks she made. She held her family so close to her heart and never forgot one soul she met. Susan will be unbelievably missed by every heart she touched for the rest of our days.A celebration of Susan's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlphine St., Duryea. Deacon Jim Rose of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca will officiate services at 6:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Theresa, Joseph and the family.



Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019