Susan R. Friedman, 75, of Lansdale, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home.
She was the loving wife of Richard J. Friedman Sr.
Born April 14, 1944 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Boyle Imhof.
She was a member of the last class of Ambler High School, and also graduated from Penn State and Philadelphia College of Optometry. She then worked as an orientation and mobility instructor for blind and visually impaired people for 30 years.
She was predeceased by a son, Richard J. Friedman Jr.
Surviving, along with her husband, are her son, Michael A. Friedman; daughters, Megan E. Larkin; and Terry Ann Giltner and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Delaney, Elizabeth, Brooke and Lara Rose; sister, Ann Kulp and husband, Chick.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ski For Light Inc., 1455 West Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 27, 2019