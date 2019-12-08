|
Susan Skiptunas, 85, of Estero, Fla., and a native of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 in Naples, Fla.
Born April 7, 1934, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Virgala Hvozda. She earned a master's degree in education and reading specialist from Bloomsburg State College. She was on the faculty of Bloomsburg Area School District and later Centennial School District, Warminster, until retiring.
She was married to Anthony J. Skiptunas Jr. for 59 years until his passing on Aug. 15, 2014. She and Anthony resided in the Philadelphia area for many years before retiring to Florida in 1990. She was a member of Holy Transfiguration of Our Lord, Ukrainian Catholic Church, Nanticoke, as well as St. Leo's Church, Bonita Springs, and All Saints Byzantine Church, Ft. Myers, Fla.
In addition to her husband, Anthony, she was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, John and Andrew Hvozda; and sisters, Helen Lowery, Anna Wempa, Olga Dargalis, Mary Polnasek and Julia Twardowski.
She is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Wiesen, Naples, Fla.; a son, Dr. Anthony J. Skiptunas III and his wife, Kelly, Wrightsville; grandchildren, Rachel and Brett Wiesen; sister-in-law, Irene Hvozda, Nanticoke; as well as nieces and nephews.
A funeral liturgy with Panachyda will be 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, 240 Center St., the Hanover section of Nanticoke, with the Rev. Walter Pasicznyk, her pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Nanticoke.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 8, 2019