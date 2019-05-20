Susan T. Krupa Kopiczak Witkoski, 96, formerly of Ashley and Kingston, passed away Friday, May 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 7, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Katherine Pavlisko Krupa.



She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union and was employed by several local dress factories. She was a member of the former Holy Rosary Church, Ashley-Hanover Twp. and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Plymouth Friendship Club and St. Ignatius Senior Group.



Susan was an avid bowler, winning several state awards, she also enjoyed playing cards. Susan and her husband Edmund loved to go dancing often. They were frequent guests of the WVIA polka dance group. Lastly, Susan loved going on her many beach vacations, with her beloved family, whom she loved dearly.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Adolph Kopiczak; second husband, Edmund Witkoski; sisters, Catherine Krupa and Mary Tuminelli; brothers, Stephen, Andrew, Paul and Frank Krupa.



Surviving are her daughters, Suzanne Smith and her husband, William; Margaret (Marge) Gushka and her husband, Robert; Theresa Flood and her husband, George; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Stephen Smith (Amy), Adrianne Paley (Dan), Matthew Gushka (Tina), Elizabeth Flood and Brian Flood; great-grandchildren, Ellie and James Paley, Alexa and Thomas Smith and Brighton Gushka; brother, Joseph Krupa; numerous nieces & nephews.



We would like to thank St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre and Sacred Heart Hospice for their wonderful service to our mom in her final days.



Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

