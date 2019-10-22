|
|
Susanna T. Davies Dunsmuir, 61, a resident of Jenkins Twp., passed into eternal life unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home.
Born Nov. 3, 1957, in Kingston, Susanna was one of two daughters born to the late Jack and Florence Romanowski Davies.
Raised in Swoyersville, Susanna was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School.
Susanna was employed as a billing specialist by Commonwealth Health System at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. In her earlier years, she was employed as an accounts payable specialist by Leslie Fay, formerly of Wilkes-Barre.
Susanna was a faithful Catholic and was a longtime member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville. She prayed the Divine Mercy chaplet daily and enjoyed listening to religious hymns and music.
A skilled crafter, many of Susanna's family and friends were recipients of her crafts. Additionally, she volunteered for many years with the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon.
Susanna is survived by her loving sister, Deborah Snyder and her husband, Pat, Luzerne; her favorite nephew, who was more like a son, Patrick Snyder, Luzerne; her aunts, Mary Ann Romanowski, Swoyersville; and Leona Romanowski, Sinking Spring; as well as her cousins and friends.
Private funeral services were entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 22, 2019