Suzanne Culver Obituary
Suzanne Culver, 64, of Nanticoke, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, surrounded by family, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Richard Culver, of Tunkhannock, and Marjorie Fisher, of St. Louis, Miss.

Sue graduated from Dallas High School in 1973 and then served proudly in the U.S. Navy.

Sue worked as a CNA for over 35 years and her strong belief in helping others carried into her love of animals. Sue always had cats and would take in a stray if needed and no squirrel ever went hungry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Cindy Culver and Derek Culver.

She is survived by her partner, Denise Burd, Nanticoke; brothers, Richard Culver and partner, Mary Taylor, Trucksville; James Culver and wife, Carol, Harveys Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Medical Oncology Prescription fund or Valley Cat Rescue.

Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 27, 2019
