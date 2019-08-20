|
Suzanne Noel Dunbar, 76, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Suzanne was born in Kingston, the daughter of the late Thomas R. and Carmel L. McNey Dunbar. She was a resident of Dallas for the past several years.
Suzanne is survived by her sisters, Michele Frank and husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Danielle Dunbar and wife, Gena Honigman, and daughters, Lindsay and Jamie, New York; nephews, her godson Thomas R. Frank, Wilkes-Barre; Matthew Frank and wife, Lori Kowaleski Frank and daughter, Lydia; Jeffery Frank and wife, Connie Patchin Frank, California; Anthony Ferrara, Luzerne.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Noel Dunbar Ferrara.
Suzanne graduated from West Side Central Catholic High School, received her bachelor's degree from Misericordia University and her master's degree from Rutgers University.
She retired from the Flemington-Raritan School District in New Jersey after a very successful teaching career. She was awarded her district's first Teacher of the Year Award. Suzanne was also very active in the union for the Flemington-Raritan School District.
She also received a teaching award from College Misericordia for excellence in teaching.
Suzanne was an active member of the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, and performed in several of their productions.
Upon returning to the Wilkes-Barre area, she became a student-teacher supervisor and an adjunct teacher for several years at her alma mater, Misericordia University.
Suzanne was also an active member in her parish, the St. Benedict's Church community. Suzanne will be sadly missed be her family and many friends.
The Dunbar family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Kadima at Lakeside, Harveys Lake, and David Hage and his mother, Brenda, at Pathway Senior Care Associates LLC for their kindness and compassion to Suzanne's care.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Joseph Kearney as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia University, Education Department, 301 Lake Street, Dallas, PA 18612.
Condolences can be sent at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019