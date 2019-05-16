Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baloga Funeral Home, Inc. 1201 Main Street Pittston , PA 18640 (570)-655-7333 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Baloga Funeral Home, Inc. 1201 Main Street Pittston , PA 18640 View Map Service 6:00 PM Baloga Funeral Home, Inc. 1201 Main Street Pittston , PA 18640 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne R. Panzetta, 71, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. She and her husband, James Panzetta, celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on May 7, 2019.



Born in Wyoming, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Donald and Ruth Nevins Morris. Suzanne was a graduate of Wyoming High School. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a waitress by Hi-Lite Lounge in Kingston and prior to that by Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.



Suzanne was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt, who was cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice, Taylor, for the exceptional care given to Suzanne.



She was preceded in death by her son, Ray Raniero; brothers, Thomas, Robert and James Morris; and sisters, Sherrin Hannington and Rose Marie Shales.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael Panzetta and his wife, Lori, Dallas; daughter, Gloria Chiucchi and husband, James, Plains Twp.; sister, Patricia Ostrowski, Jackson, N.J.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



A blessing service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston, (Port Griffith), with Sister Mary Ann Cody, I.H.M., Parish Life Coordinator of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston, officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



