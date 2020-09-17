Home

Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Sylvia M. Cheponis

Sylvia M. Cheponis Obituary

Sylvia M. Cheponis, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Providence Place Senior Living, Drums, where she had been a resident for the past five years.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Helen Yankowski Gibale. Sylvia was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Luzerne County Community College, where she earned her associates degree in nursing. She earned top honors from the graduating class of 1976 and was the recipient of the Summa Cum Laude Award. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse by the Departmnet of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.. She was an avid reader, loved animals and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J., in 1970; and her brother, Carl J. Gibale Jr.

Sylvia is survived by her loving children, daughter, Maria A. Coons, Kingston; sons, Ronald J. Cheponis Jr. and his wife, Joan, Warrington; John P. Cheponis, Bear Creek Twp.; and grandchildren, Jonathan Coons, Jennifer Coons, Luke Cheponis and Lindsey Cheponis.

A private family graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com


