Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tabitha Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tabitha Joy Flint


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tabitha Joy Flint Obituary

Tabitha Joy Flint, 39, of Danville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 27, 1981, and was the daughter of Kenneth and Karen Weaver Eaton.

Tabitha graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, in 1999, and received her associates degree from Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center. She was employed by Bayada Home Health as a pediatrics LPN. Tabitha was a member of Grace Covenant Community Church, Middleburg, and was a former member of the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, dining out, road trips to Punxsutawney and antiquing. Tabitha was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She had a love of music and would sing to any tune that came on the air.

She was preceded in death by brother, Charles L. Beck; paternal grandparents, Everal "Ben" and Dorothy Eaton; maternal grandparents, Charles and Carolyn Weaver; aunt, Deborah Doughton; and uncles, Elwood and Charles D. Weaver.

Tabitha is survived by her husband of one and a half years, Josh Flint; sons, Colten, Wyett, Issiah and Brady; daughters, Emily and Olive; brother, Thomas; sisters, Hope and April; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.,state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Laura Kyler, pastor of Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tabitha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -