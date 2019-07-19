Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Tamara A. Williams

Tamara A. Williams Obituary
Tamara A. Williams, 72, of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019, under the care of Regional Hospice at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Twp.

Born in Camp Kilmer, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Sam and Kathleen Dillon Tucker.

Tamara was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed by Nabisco Brands in data entry for 27 years, and last by Turkey Hill for 14 years. She enjoyed her grandkids, bingo and trips to Atlantic City.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Erin Isopi; stepdaughters, Angela Larvey and Marie Williams.

Surviving are her husband of 50 years, David E. Williams, Sr., Shavertown; daughter, Amanda Kasper, Shavertown; stepsons, David E. Williams Jr., Harveys Lake; and David Joseph Williams, Winlock, Wash.; grandchildren, Farrah Kasper and Anthony Fino; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

To leave Tamara's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 19, 2019
