Tammy Lee VanKeuren, 54, of Edwardsville, passed into the hands of the Lord on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
She was born in Kingston on Nov. 30, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Douglas VanKeuren and Rachel Hooper Cool.
Tammy graduated from West Side Tech in June of 1984, with a degree in cosmetology, followed by a certification in medical assistance. Upon receiving her certification, she spent several years working for Kingston Family Practice.
She enjoyed spending time with her three children and two grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Her kindness was well recognized by all who knew and loved her and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Douglas VanKeuren Jr.; stepmother, Nancy VanKeuren; and stepfather, Donny Cool.
Tammy is survived by her loving children, Mark Walsh, Jr. (Melissa); Rachel Gruver (Zachiery); and Ryan Walsh (girlfriend, Evonne Spencer); grandchildren, Kendall and Timothy Allen; sister, Cindy VanKeuren; brother, Donald Cool; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Rocky Bonomo, pastor of Sweet Valley Church of Christ, officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020