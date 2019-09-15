|
Tamrus (Tami) J. Price, 66, of Nanticoke, entered eternal life with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with her loved ones by her side.
She was born Nov. 15, 1952 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, the daughter of the late Ruth and John Price.
Tami was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1970. She pursued her education in accounting and received an associate degree in business from Luzerne County Community College. She retired from UGI where she worked for 37 years in a supervisory position in the accounting department.
She was a member of the First Primitive Methodist Church in Nanticoke, where she served as a former choir director and was a member of the board of trustees.
She devoted her life to the Lord and loved serving him. Christmas was her favorite religious holiday and she enjoyed spending this season with her family.
She loved swimming in the pool, reading, watching Christmas movies and the Hallmark Channel, attending Broadway shows, along with traveling abroad. She was a member of a bowling league for many years. She was a Green Bay Packers fan.
She ended her valiant five-year battle with ovarian cancer, yet she never complained and faithfully put her condition in the Lord's hands.
Along with Tami's religious belief, her family was her life. She treasured every moment with her loved ones and friends.
She loved her life with her life companion, Frank Baker. Frank was instrumental in being with Tami during her battle, taking her to appointments and supporting her with his ultimate strength. She also loved visiting her sister Nancy, and enjoying time with her husband, Joe, and her nephew, Michael Giampietro. She followed them to Virginia, Germany, Oklahoma and finally San Antonio. Her love spread to her brother, Blake, and sister-in-law, Kathy, and she adored her nieces, Stephanie Price and Rachel Lucarino. These three kids were her life.
Tami's presence will be missed tremendously. She will be remembered for her compassionate personality, her gift of listening, sharing, and her strong faith and love of God. One of her favorite sayings was, "My parents always taught me to do the right thing in life."
Tami is survived by her life companion, Frank Baker; her sister, Nancy Giampietro (Joe); nephew, Michael Giampietro (Adrienne), San Antonio, Texas; brother, Blake Price (Kathy), Mountain Top; and nieces, Stephanie Price, Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Rachel Lucarino (Alan), Harveys Lake; and step-niece, Kiera Lucarino, Harvey's Lake; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Geisinger Oncology Department.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday in First Primitive Methodist Church, 50 E. Church St., Nanticoke. The Rev. George Price and the Rev. Joe Roach, pastor, will officiate. Relatives and friends may join the Price family for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Primitive Methodist Church in Nanticoke.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Earl Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 15, 2019