Tara Grob, formerly Levandosky, 38, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
She had a dazzling smile, mischievous eyes and prankster wit, will be remembered for her capacity to love, her sense of humor and her unyielding compassion.
She was a 1999 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and a 2003 graduate of Allied Medical Health. She was a stay-at-home mother to her two sons. Tara previously served on the West Wyoming Recreation Board.
Tara loved life. She was adventurous and spontaneous, generous and courteous. She enjoyed painting and pranks, heavy metal and '80s hair bands, horror movies and traveling. Tara lived each day to its fullest and encouraged all who knew her to do the same. She loved to laugh and appreciated the laughter of others. She loved fiercely and unconditionally. Her family and friends knew the immense love and devotion she had for them.
An Autism awareness advocate, Tara believed all children, regardless of impairment or challenge, deserved the best life offered. For the past several months, Tara was fighting her own health battle, which led to her involvement with Stroke Awareness. Through it all, she never lost her smile or the twinkle in her eyes.
Affectionately called "Sissy" and Aunt "Tata," Tara's foremost priority was her family.
She is survived by her adoring and loving husband of 20 years, Chadwick E. Grob Sr., who would move heaven and earth to make her smile. Her two sons, Chadwick E. Grob Jr., 21, and Martin J. Grob, 18, were her reason for living, and she devoted herself to raising them to be honorable, upstanding young men.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Frank Levandosky Sr. and Dorothy Sembrat (Reap-Levandosky); maternal grandmother, Shirley Weaver (Ambrose); aunt, Tracey Weaver; and great-uncle, David Ambrose.
Tara is also survived by her father, Frank Levandosky and fiancée, Angela Brown, Plains Twp.; and her mother, Beverly Levandosky (Weaver), West Wyoming; maternal grandfather, Ronald P. Weaver Sr., West Wyoming; sisters, Stephanie Michael and fiancée, Matthew Andrejko, Hanover Twp.; Christina Levandosky, Pittston; Cynthia Levandosky and Kevin Surplus, Scranton; Malynda Brown and fiancée, James Spinelli, Plains Twp.; aunts, Patti and her husband, David Weaver Sr., Exeter; Sharon Levandosky, Scranton; uncles, Ronald P. Weaver Jr., Exeter; Richard Levandosky, Scranton; and her many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private viewing for the family will be held Wednesday.
Friends are invited to join the family in laying Tara to rest at 11 a.m. Thursday ina graveside service in Dennison Cemetery, 85 Dennison St., Swoyersville.
Arrangements are by Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tara Grob's name may be made to Stroke Awareness, Breast Cancer Awareness or Autism Awareness.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 30, 2019