Tara Lee Gostynski, 48, of Warrior Run, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 26, 1972, she was the daughter of Viola and the late Joseph T. Wydra, Warrior Run.
Tara married her childhood sweetheart, Dave, on April 27, 1991. They recently celebrated 29 years of marriage.
Tara enjoyed camping with her friends and family, frequent visits to Hometown and her yearly vacation to her favorite beach, Ocean City, Md. She loved going to tanning salons and getting her nails done. Everyone that knew Tara knew the love she had for painting, especially her house.
Tara's greatest passion was caring for her beloved family. She will always be remembered as being a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, ciocia (chuc-chie) and Nana to her three precious grandchildren, Chelsea, Gabriella and Gavyn. Her presence will be greatly miss by all that knew her.
In addition to her father, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Ruth Tippins; Peter and Margaret Wydra Sr.; mother-in-law, Gloria Delaney; niece, Candice Tippins; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving are husband, David Gostynski Sr., Warrior Run; daughter, Amy Lenahan and husband, Richie, Warrior Run; son, David Gostynski Jr. and fiancee, Raelynn Kulp, Worrior Run; brothers, John Tippins, Hanover Twp.; and Joseph Zitkowski, Warrior Run; sisters, Connie Doknovitch and husband, Edward, Nuangola; Rosalind Penko and husband, Robert, Hunlock Creek; JoAnn Fazzi and husband, James, Trucksville; sister-in-law, Denise Williams and husband, Edward, Hanover Twp.; Deb Grazulis and husband, Joe, Philadelphia; brother-in-law, Ed Gostynski and wife, Marvella Arkansas; Stan Gostynski and wife, Deb, Philadelphia; Jason Gostynski and wife, Patty, Warrior Run; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to the ICU staff at Geisinger and especially Natt.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Earl W. Lohman Inc. Funeral Home, Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020