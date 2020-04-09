|
Teresa Kupinewicz, 79, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Anna Hrevnack Uzdilla. Prior to retiring, Teresa worked at Keefer's Army Navy Store. She was a member of St. Jude's Parish, Mountain Top.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Kupinewicz; a daughter, Donna Cragle and husband, Chris, Shickshinny; a son, Steven, Mountain Top; grandson, Kyle; and a sister, Mary Bauer and husband, Dr. Robert Bauer, Maryland; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of McCune Funeral Service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2020