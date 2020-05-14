|
Teresa M. Kuzminski, 93, a resident of Edwardsville, passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.
She was born June 17, 1926, in Luzerne, one of 10 children of the late Mark and Theresa Kalac Gushanas. She was a graduate of Luzerne High School.
She was a member of St. Ignatius and St. Hedwig's churches. A devout Catholic, she was active at St. Hedwig's Church before its closing, making pierogies and potato pancakes at the church bazaars for 34 years alongside many friends.
Teresa used her faith to get through her daily struggles with numerous bouts of cancer. In her younger days, Teresa could be found working at Edwardsville voting polls for 40 years. She was a self-taught seamstress and made garments and wedding attire.
Teresa was a selfless woman who never refused anyone's request and was there for everyone in her life. She always put her family and friends first. On holidays, she could be found in her kitchen baking her famous sweet breads and delivering them to family and friends.
Toward the later years of her life, she passed down all of her family recipes to her son, Mark. Together, they continued the tradition of baking sweet breads before holidays. Every Sunday she enjoyed watching golf or football while simultaneously listening to polkas with her son. Her wish was to dance a Polka with her son, which they did years before she became ill.
Throughout her life, her son, Mark, took care of all her needs and was there when she needed him. Friends said of Mark,"You are a dedicated son and should hold your head high."
Teresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to baby Iris May Kuzminski, born in 2019.
In addition to her parents and husband, Chester, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Chukinas, Barbara Breinich, Dorothy Boshnak, Josephine Remakus; brothers, Peter, Joseph, Mark, Anthony; and infant, Matthew.
Surviving are a son, Mark and fiancée, Jeanne Recine; grandchildren, Marc Kuzminski and Melissa Roper; great-grandchildren, Seth Kuzminski; and Paige, Makenna; and Marcus Kuzminski; and Aidan Roper; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Ann Gushanas.
Due to restrictions from the current health crisis, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Kopicki Funeral Home, Kingston.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 14, 2020