Teresa M. Parsons, 92, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Teresa was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Exeter. She graduated from Exeter High School and married William Parsons in 1947. They were married for over 50 years until William's death in 2000 and for most of their marriage lived on Bennett Street, Exeter. Teresa was primarily a housewife, but also worked at the Consolidated Cigar Factory in West Pittston. She loved being a mom and nanna, playing cards, cooking, dancing, playing slot machines and cleaning. She was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church (Slovak), Pittston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Parsons; sisters, Anna Mae Petro; and Christine DiNardi; brother, Bernard Schneck; and daughter-in-law, Christine Parsons.
She is survived by her sons, William, Exeter; Robert and his wife, Carol, Mechanicsburg; Bernard and his wife, Anita, Yatesville; Barry, Washington, D.C.; and her brother, Francis "Sonny" Schneck, Pittsburgh; as well as grandchildren, Billy, Tracie, Don, Joy Ann, Amber, Kelly, Nathan, Nicholas and Will; and eight great-grandchildren.
For approximately 20 years, Teresa suffered from dementia. During that time, she received excellent care at Pittston Manor Assisted Living Facility and then Highland Manor Nursing Home.
Donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged to be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or other charities serving those with dementia and their families.
The family held a private viewing at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC., 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, on Jan. 27 and a private burial service in St. John the Baptist Cemetery on Jan. 28.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020