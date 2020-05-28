|
Terrence E. Havens, 65, of First Street, Honey Pot, Nanticoke, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born July 6, 1954, in Nanticoke, and was the son of the late Chester Byron and Kathryn Foltz Havens.
Terry was employed as a water treatment plant operator "A," by PA American Water Company at the Crystal Lake Water Treatment Plant and was a member of Utility Workers of America AFL-CIO Local 537.
He was a graduate of J.S. Fine High School, Class of 1972. During his lifetime, Terry was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Nanticoke Council 913, a Republican committeeman, Judge of Elections in the 1st Ward, Nanticoke City Republican Chairman, a Notary Public and was affiliated with the Nanticoke Little League for 32 years, serving as an umpire, coach and league officer. He was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Nanticoke, where he was a holy name member, lector, CCD teacher, and coach of the parish basketball team.
Terry was beloved by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. To all his nieces and nephews, he was much more than an uncle. He strived to be more to many within his community. His message should be carried on, "Go out and do good in the world, and help other people." All who knew Terry found him to be generous, caring and selfless. He will be greatly missed.
Surviving are brothers, Thomas, Brockport, N.Y.; Michael, Nanticoke; Kevin, Larksville; and Shawn, Nanticoke; sisters, Sandra Mutrynowski, Nanticoke; Kathleen Panasiewicz, Larksville; Patricia Kalweit, Virginia Beach, Va.; Darla Perkins, Hunlock Creek; Sharon Ostopowicz, Alden; Maureen Honeychurch, Nanticoke; Peggy Ostopowicz, Nanticoke; Debbie Bowers, Nanticoke; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date. If you would like to attend, please send contact information to [email protected]
If you would care to make a donation in Terry's memory, please consider the Nanticoke Area Little League, PO Box 86, Nanticoke, PA 18634.
Arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020