|
|
Tessie Melani, 98, formerly of Swoyersville, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in West Port, N.Y., with her family by her side.
Born in Swoyersville, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Metro Shission.
Mrs. Melani was a former member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, now St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.
Prior to her retirement, she had worked for the Rex Shoe Co., Exeter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Geno Melani, in 1984; and her siblings, Charles, Andrew, Anthony and John Shission; Josephine Hizny; Mary Costello; and Ann Bartosh.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah and her husband, Frederick Schrodt, West Port, N.Y.; and a son, Robert and his wife, Pat Melani, Levittown; a grandson, Ryan DeMellio.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
The Rev. Peter Tomczak, pastor, will officiate.
Interment will be in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020