Thekla Rudawsky "Tillie" Boza


1927 - 2020
Thekla Rudawsky "Tillie" Boza Obituary
Thekla "Tillie" Rudawsky Boza, 92, of Highland Drive, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley Nursing and Rehab, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born Sept. 21, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Mary Watrolik Rudawsky. Tillie was a graduate of Coughlin High School and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College.

For a short time, Tillie was employed by Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. Returning to Wilkes-Barre area, she was employed at several retail stores, General Hospital and Maternal and Family Health Services. Upon retirement, she took up volunteering at the Medical Library, General Hospital, and the Kirby Health Center. Tillie was an avid reader and enjoyed day trips with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Tillie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vincent W., on Feb. 8, 1994; brothers, Charles, Nicholas, Michael, Joseph and John; sisters, Marie, Anna, Eve, Helen, Martha, Irene and Catherine.

Surviving are daughters, Evelyn R. Struck and her husband, Chris, San Francisco, Calif.; and Carol M. Boza, Wilkes-Barre; cousin, Mildred Rudawsky, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements and interment are entrusted to Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020
