Thelma M. Baluta, 93, of Plains Twp., passed away, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born at home in the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late John and Clelia Leonardi Benzi. She was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joseph W. Baluta, on Feb. 1, 2016; brother Elmo Benzi; infant sisters, Thelma and Maria Benzi; and son-in-law, John Edwards.
Surviving are her son, Delbert Baluta and his wife, Tammy, Greencastle; daughter, Lynn Edwards, Saratoga, Calif.; grandchildren, Marni, Meaghan and Ryan Baluta; and Lorelle and Dale Edwards; brothers, John Benzi and his wife, Marge; and Leonard Benzi and his wife, Joan, all of Plains Twp.; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 21, 2019