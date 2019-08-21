Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Rd
Plains Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Baluta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma M. Baluta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma M. Baluta Obituary
Thelma M. Baluta, 93, of Plains Twp., passed away, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born at home in the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late John and Clelia Leonardi Benzi. She was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joseph W. Baluta, on Feb. 1, 2016; brother Elmo Benzi; infant sisters, Thelma and Maria Benzi; and son-in-law, John Edwards.

Surviving are her son, Delbert Baluta and his wife, Tammy, Greencastle; daughter, Lynn Edwards, Saratoga, Calif.; grandchildren, Marni, Meaghan and Ryan Baluta; and Lorelle and Dale Edwards; brothers, John Benzi and his wife, Marge; and Leonard Benzi and his wife, Joan, all of Plains Twp.; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.

For information or to leave Thelma's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now