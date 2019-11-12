|
|
Theodora "Terry" Gonda-Thomas, 82, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Allied Services Center City Senior Community, Wilkes-Barre.
Terry was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre. She was a daughter of the late Michael Shiban and Sophia John Gonda. Terry was a proud graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1955.
On Nov. 30, 1957, she married Anthony Thomas and they became parents of four children. She was employed by Lehigh Trouser and then left the workforce to raise her children. Terry was then employed for 37 years as a cook and manager in the food service department of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, having worked at Heights Elementary and GAR Memorial High School. At GAR, she was an "icon" for preparing and feeding thousands of students and employees with her "very own" homemade recipes. Until this day, "her kids" will call or post asking for her recipes, especially her homemade chicken wing stromboli and macaroni and cheese.
Terry was a lifetime and very active member of St. Anthony and St. George Maronite Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of its Altar & Rosary Society and many church bazaar committees. She was also a member of the Knights of Lebanon Auxiliary.
Terry was also affiliated with the family business, Tony Thomas' Deli and Catering, and was a staple of the concession business. She loved seeing and talking with her fellow vendors and customers. Her homemade stuffed grape leaves will forever be legendary.
"Mama T," as she was affectionately known to many, also loved preparing many Lebanese delicacies. Her home was filled during the holidays and daily with many of her family, friends and the friends of her children and grandchildren. No one ever left her home hungry, even if it was with a bologna sandwich.
Above all, she loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 58 years, Anthony Thomas Sr.; sisters, Nora Pisack and Josephine Myers; brothers, John Gonda Sr., Charles Gonda and Monsuer Gonda; and nephew, John "Jr." Gonda.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Thomas and Denise Thomas, both of Wilkes-Barre; sons, Anthony Thomas Jr. and his wife, Donna, Slocum Twp; Jeffrey Thomas Sr. and his companion, Megan Seeman, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Robert Thomas, Samantha Thomas, Carlo Thomas and Jeffrey Thomas Jr.; great-grandchildren, Dynastie Thomas, Aiden Thomas, Arden Jade Thomas and Cole Michael Thomas; nieces, "her Gonda girls," Joan Fino, Dolores Letteer, Sophie Pelak, Linda Giomboni, Janice Pierce, Diane Mozloom, Elaine Morris and Janice Gonda; and nephew, Joseph Pisack, Jr. She is also survived by AnnMarie Petitto Thomas and Terry's friend "sister" for over seven decades, Mrs. Azizzi Peter.
The family would like to thank Dave and Brenda Saba, Elizabeth Lovecchio and Rosann Davis; Terry's "third son," Dr. Patrick Kerrigan and his staff; Dr. Jeffrey D'Andrea and staff; Angels Touch Home Health; Erwine Hospice; Tina Kolativa, R.N.; along with her Allied/St. Luke's Villa family; and, last, but not least, her fellow church and every Wednesday morning breakfast club ladies.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Divine Liturgy to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony and St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Paul Damien will officiate.
Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday. An incense prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to "570 On the Go" Free Fitness Camp/Clinic For Area Children, 407 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, CHOP: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at give2chop, or Terry's family, who will in turn donate to local charities.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Terry's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
