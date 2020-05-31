Home

Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
Theodore A. Baker Sr.

Theodore A. Baker Sr., 81, of Sweet Valley, Ross Twp., went to be with the Lord Friday, May 22, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Blanche Garbush Baker. Following high school, he served his country with the U.S. Army in the Military Police.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth and American Legion Post No. 495, Shickshinny.

Theodore was preceded in death by daughters, Angela and Tina Baker; a sister, Bernie and brother, John.

Surviving are his wife, Louise; sons, Theodore Baker Jr. and fiancée, Brittany; and Edward Baker and wife, Lucia; grandchildren, Ava, Austin and Kameron Baker; a great-granddaughter, Aria Rose Baker; sisters, Lori, Patricia and Jean; and nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service was conducted by the Rev. Alex Roche in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, where he was laid to rest next to his daughter, Angela.

The family thanks everyone for your prayers.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020
