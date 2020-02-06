|
|
Theodore C. Dzoch Sr., 87, of Shickshinny, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at home.
Born May 11, 1932, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late John and Rose Stys Dzoch.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Greenland. He drove his own tractor-trailer hauling cars, worked in construction and retired from DuraBond in Salem Twp. He had served as quartermaster at the former Shickshinny post. He was a hunter and fisherman and enjoyed flea markets, polkas, cowboy movies and his dog, Chloe. He was the best story teller and loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Virginia Ann Shaffer, in July 21, 2016; and by several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are children, Theodore Dzoch Jr., Larksville; Debra A. Wilczynski and her husband, Stephen, Bloomingdale; Barbara Dawson and her husband, David, Shickshinny; Rhonda Tronsue and her husband, Wayne, Sweet Valley; and Shawn Dzoch and his wife, Christine, Shickshinny; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha Butchko, Shickshinny; and Carolyn Pfeiffer, Akron, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, with the Rev. Louis Kaminski officiating. Burial will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020