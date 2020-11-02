Home

Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Theodore G. Raski Obituary

Theodore G. Raski, 87, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29,2020 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Nanticoke on March 30, 1933, the son of the late Theodore and Esther Vincent Raski. Ted was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Airborne Division. Prior to his retirement, he was a corrections officer at SCI-Dallas. He was a life member of St. Faustina Parish and was the oldest surviving member of the Stickney Hose Company, Nanticoke, with membership of 52 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joan, in July 2020; son-in-law, Alfred Noto.

Surviving are his daughters, Marion Noto, Larksville; Theresa Mitkowski and her husband, James, Hunlock Creek; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The things Ted cherished most in life were God, his family and country.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Faustina Parish. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Masks are required and please observe social distancing guidelines. There will be no calling hours.

Funeral arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.

Should you wish to leave a condolence for Ted's family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.


