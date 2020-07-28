Home

BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
1939 - 2020
Theodore James Derby Obituary

Theodore James Derby of Kingston Twp. passed away in his home Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Harveys Lake, a son of the late Wheeler and Stella Okraszewski Derby.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Derby; and his brothers, Bernard Derby and Ralph Derby.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Marie; his daughter, Deanna Derby; and his grandchildren, Vincenzo Parente and Alyssa Parente. He is also survived by brother, Frank Derby; and sisters, Leona Shepanski; Martha Casaldi; and Norma Fraser. Many nieces and nephews also survive him.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.

He was a hard working man who loved his family very much. You are our sunshine! We love you and miss you.


