Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Seman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore John Seman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore John Seman Obituary
Theodore John Seman, 87, of Wyoming, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Plains Twp., on Aug. 23, 1932, Ted was the son of the late Michael and Anna Verespy Seman.

Ted was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the maintenance department at the Social Security Administration.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Ted enlisted in the service in order to serve his country in the Korean War. During his service he was wounded and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Seman, and his daughter, Catherine Seman.

Surviving are his two children; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be held in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -