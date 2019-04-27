Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore L. Zwiebel. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service 142 South Washington Street Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701 (570)-823-4567 Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore L. Zwiebel, 85, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019.



Born June 26, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Theodore W. and Katherine Gwynn Zwiebel.



Ted was a 1951 graduate of E.L. Meyers High School and continued his education at Wyoming Seminary and King's College.



Ted proudly served our country as a sergeant of the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.



Ted joined his father in the operation of Holmes Metallic Company for many years and later worked for Shingle & Gibb in New Jersey before retiring.



Ted was a longtime member of the Parish of St. Therese, where he was an acolyte and was active in the Holy Name Society and Usher's Club. He also served as a board member for St. Therese's Little League Baseball and coach for St. Therese's Basketball League. He was a founding member and two-time president of the former Rotary Club of South Wilkes-Barre, where he was the first member to receive the Paul Harris Fellow distinction.



Ted married the love of his life, Catherine Moses, on Nov. 30, 1957. Together, they raised four children, and he was most proud of supporting each of them through their college education.



Ted was preceded in death by infant sons, Patrick and Gerard; a sister, Dorothy Farrell; and brothers, John and Robert.



Ted will be greatly missed by his wife, Catherine; children, Theodore and his wife, Peggy Zwiebel, of Scranton; Michael J. and his wife, Dina, of Bel Air, Md.; Christopher R. and his wife, Denise Zwiebel, of White Haven; and Laura A. and her husband, Eric Swank, of Leesburg, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly, Sarah, Jenna, Julie, Madeline, Nathan and Catherine; and several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



Celebration of Ted's life will begin Sunday with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there Monday with gathering at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. Interment with military honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilkes-Barre Rotary Charities Inc., 77 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, of the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.



Memories and condolences may be shared with Ted's family at





