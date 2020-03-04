Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
Theodore M. Kintz Obituary
Theodore M. Kintz, 76, of Harding, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the home of his son, Donald, surrounded by family.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Paul Grant and Cordelia Ann Linskill Kintz.

Theodore served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was employed as a meat cutter for over 50 years, working for Shoprite in Mount Pocono for 25 of those years.

In addition to his parents, Theodore was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; and three older brothers, Bill, Kintz, Bob Kintz and Jack Kintz.

Surviving are his sister, Betty Kintz Cebula and her husband, Michael Cebula, Garden Grove, Calif.; his children, Donald and Cheryl Kintz, Dallas; Maryellen Kintz; and Kenneth Lakatos, Saylorsburg; and Timothy Kintz; grandchildren, Alyssa Kintz, Tunkhannock; Luke Kintz, Nanticoke; and Kyle and Ryan Kintz, Dallas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

Interment will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2020
