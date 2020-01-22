|
Theodore Poszeluznyj, 73, of Nanticoke, fell asleep in death on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., surrounded by loved ones.
Born Feb. 5, 1946, in Schweinfurt, Germany, he was a son of the late Hryhoryj Poszeluznyj and Katarzyna Wasik Poszeluzna.
Theodore grew up on a dairy farm near Lake Silkworth. He joined the Navy and served in the Vietnam War. Ted worked in a greenhouse and then as a siding specialist for many years.
Teddy loved being with his family, he viewed them as "God Sent" and taught them many sayings and wisdoms that will never be forgotten. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was very kind hearted and would help everybody in any way he could.
Ted attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 40 years.
Theodore was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his sister, Donna M. Myers; and his brother, Stanley Poszeluznyj.
Theodore is survived by his nieces, Kelly Haffner, Corinna Bortz, Rochelle Poszeluznyj and Tara Piech; his nephew, Kevin Myers; and his great-nieces, Jasmyn Caflisch and Avery Myers.
Services will be private.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020