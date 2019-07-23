Home

Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Resources
Theodosia G. "Tozia" Baron


1920 - 2019
Theodosia G. "Tozia" Baron Obituary
Theodosia "Tozia" G. Baron passed away peacefully early on the morning of Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the ripe old age of 98.

She was born Aug. 31, 1920, in Nanticoke, where she lived her entire life. Married to her best friend, Theodore "Teddy" - enjoying each others company for a loving 69 years.

She loved to cook and bake, making delicious sweet bread and pierogis for all to share. She often found any reason to celebrate and bring the family together, such as holidays, family reunions and birthdays.

In her down time, she enjoyed polka music as well as solitaire, crosswords and crocheting. All her life, she was dedicated to the church and helping wherever she was needed, but her greatest joy in life was her family.

She was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Felix and Anna Kitlinski; her loving husband, Theodore; her brothers, Leonard and Felix Kitlinski; her sister, Lucia Baron; and her son, Ronald P. Baron.

She is presently survived by her sons, Eugene Baron and wife, Jane, Mountain Top; and Norman Baron and wife, Karen, Mountain Top; daughter, Maryann Kearney and husband, Mark, Lebanon; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Carol Baron, Alden.

She was loved by all and will forever be remembered as Tozia, Mom or Mommom.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, secondary site, with the Rev James Nash officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for calling hours from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in Theodosia's name.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 23, 2019
