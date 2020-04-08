|
Theresa A. Azaravich, 77, of Harveys Lake and formerly of Kingston, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Irene Anthony Smigielski. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School of Wilkes-Barre. Prior to her retirement, she was a hair stylist at JCPenney, Wilkes-Barre, for over 15 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, James and Joseph Smigielski.
Surviving are her husband, Robert, with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage; children, Christine Fung-A-Fat and her husband, Shane, Northbridge, Mass.; Leonard Azaravich and his wife, Jean Marie, Springville; five grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at the convenience of the family from Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309 (Beaumont), Monroe Twp.
There will be no calling hours.
