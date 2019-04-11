Theresa A. Bush, 98, of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019, at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp., where she had been a resident for the past two years.
Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Louise Giamarini Cognigni.
Theresa attended Plains Twp. schools and was employed by Muskin Pools for many years. Theresa also worked at her families bar, Cognigni's Café, in Plains Twp.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Twp., and its Altar and Rosary Society, until its closing and merger, and currently a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.
After her retirement, she and her husband Jack would spend the winter months at their home in Summerfield, Fla., for over 25 years. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was everything to everyone in her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Mervin "Jack" Bush, on Nov. 30, 2005; sister, Geraldine Walsh; and brothers, Chester, Edward and Ernest Cognigni.
Surviving are her daughter, Louise Falcone and her husband, Dr. Samuel Falcone, Plains Twp.; son, James Bush and his wife, Nancy, Ashley; grandchildren, Melissa Wassel and her husband, Attorney Eric Wassel; James Bush; Jill Kozlofski and her husband, Andy; Attorney Samuel Falcone and his wife, Holly; and Allison Korus and her husband, Joseph; great-grandchildren, Emily and John Bush, Gabrielle and Tyler Wassel, Andrew Kozlofski, Brianna, Victoria, Mia Falcone and Joseph Korus; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin.
The parish rosary group will pray the Rosary in the church 30 minutes before Mass. All are invited to attend.
Entombment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave Theresa's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2019