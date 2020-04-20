|
Theresa A. Gieda, 80, formerly of Larksville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Mercy Center, Dallas.
Born April 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Borkowski Gieda.
Theresa was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.
Her work experience began at an early age serving as a waitress in her parent's establishment, first on Chestnut Street and then after a move to Route 11, both located in Larksville. By the time she was in high school, she developed an excellent work ethic and demonstrated it at the nearby West Side Drive-In where she worked with several classmates/friends.
She was a 1957 graduate of Larksville High School and a 1958 graduate of Wilkes-Barre Business College. After college, she worked for Household Finance in Edwardsville for nine years and then Social Security Administration Wilkes-Barre for more than 36 years. In 1998, she was awarded an Associate Commissioner's Citation for performance and extensive job knowledge. Her retirement on Jan. 2, 2004, was acknowledged by both Paul E. Kanjorski and Raphael J. Musto, members of Congress.
In her leisure time, Theresa enjoyed local trips to Harveys Lake during her high school summers. Her later travels focused more on her attendance at the many celebrations of the expanding families of her brothers and sisters. She took many trips and vacations with both family and friends; including Disney, Atlantic City, beaches, Hawaii, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, casinos near and far, and many other places. She loved to bake and complete decorative projects for both her own enjoyment and personal gifts, which everyone enjoyed and looked forward to.
Theresa's favorite restaurants were Ollies, Hottle's and especially Jim Dandy's, where she could be found with her friends on many Saturday afternoons, all enjoying their Manhattans together.
Theresa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Yamrus, Marie Prego, Ruth Puskar; and brothers, Chester Gieda, Joseph Gieda and John Gieda.
Surviving is sister, Elizabeth Petras; and 19 nieces and nephews.
Theresa's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and supporting staffs of Wyoming Valley Medical family that treated and cared for Theresa. A special thank you to the staff at the Mercy Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their extended care, kindness and compassion.
Theresa's interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.
Arrangements were entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020