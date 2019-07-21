Theresa A. Kiewlak, 87, of 50 Betsy Ross Drive, Hanover Twp., formerly of Nanticoke, passed away July 15, 2019, at Guardian Elder Care, Newport Twp.



She was born in Wanamie on Jan. 17, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Celia Ruchinski Kozik.



She was a member of St. Faustina Parish, St. Mary's Church, Nanticoke.



Theresa was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1949, and was employed by Barbaras Custom Floral, Nanticoke, for many years.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Chester; infant son, John; stepfathe, John Paluch; and brother, John Ruchinski.



Surviving are sons, Michael Kiewlak and wife, Mary, Nanticoke; Mark Kiewlak, Nanticoke; daughter, Patricia Edgerton and husband Richie, Hanover Twp.; grandchild, Amy Edgerton Reed; grandpuppies, Angel, Cooper and Lily.



A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Church/St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for visitation from 11:30 a.m. to service time at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., Nanticoke.



The family wish to thank the staff at Guardian Elder Care and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion given to Theresa. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 21, 2019