Theresa A. Partika, 93, a life resident of Wilkes-Barre's North End neighborhood, passed into eternal life late Holy Thursday evening, April 9, 2020, while in the care of Timber Ridge Health Care Center following a recent illness.
Born March 1, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, she was one of three children to the late Imrich and Anna (Stasik) Partika. Educated in the city schools, she was a member of the 1945 graduating class of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Following her formal education, Miss Partika took employment with the former Bell Telephone of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre. She began her 40-year career as a telephone operator, working up the ranks to surveying as a field operator in what was a predominately male profession at the time.
Her professional involvement included membership in the Telephone Pioneers of America.
A devout Catholic, Miss Partika was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish in North Wilkes-Barre, having been a life member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church prior to its closure and subsequent merger. Previously active in parish affairs, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Altar and Rosary Society and served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion to the patients in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Her deep faith was evident in her gentle caring ways, always greeting those she met with a warm welcoming smile. Her presence will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.
Miss Partika was preceded in death by her brother, Mr. William Partika, in 1991; and by her brother-in-law, Mr. Thomas A. Flannery, in 1993.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold dear of Theresa are her sister, Mrs. Marie B. Flannery, North Wilkes-Barre; her adoring niece and nephews, including Maureen Roche, Thomas, Brian, Kevin and Michael Flannery along with their families, who comprise of 10 great-nieces and nephews; several neighbors and dear friends.
Memorial funeral services for Miss Partika will be announced in the near future once the mandated quarantine has been safely lifted.
Private graveside services were conducted in the company of her immediate family in Sacred Heart Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
In lieu of floral tributes at this time, memorial contributions in Theresa's memory are humbly requested for , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. is honored to care for our friend, Miss Partika and her family at this time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020