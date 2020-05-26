|
|
Theresa A. Tempalski, 95, of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., passed peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, while in the care of her family at her home.
Theresa was born July 18, 1924, in the Miners-Mills section of Wilkes-Barre. She was a daughter to the late Enrico and Emma Castellani Brunetti. She attended local Plains Twp. schools and was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1942.
Theresa was employed by Hotel Sterling as a cashier for several years. She then found employment with Plains Blouse garment factory as a sewing machine operator until she retired after 20 years of service. During this time, Theresa married Alec Tempalski and they settled their new family in Hudson. Together, they raised two children, Kathleen and Michael. Alec and Theresa celebrated 50 years of marriage together until Alec's passing on June 17, 2001.
Theresa was a life member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, Plains Twp. Recently, she was a member of Plains Senior Citizens Group, but if you asked Theresa it was the "Old Lady Group" and she was proud of being a member. Theresa filled her time with reading books, putting puzzles together, word searches and enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren when they visited. She would love to share her bag of Chex Mix with you while enjoying conversation.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alec; daughter, Kathleen Lanza; son-in-law, Thomas Lanza; sister, Valeria Filippini; and brother, Bruno Brunetti.
Surviving are her son, Michael J. and his wife, Sheila, Hudson; sister-in-law, Mary Brown; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild to be born later this year; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of her family. Theresa was laid to rest next to her husband, Alec, in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Service was conducted by the Rev. Jack Lambert, pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 26, 2020