Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Theresa Ann Scavone Obituary

Theresa Ann Scavone, 64, of Swoyersville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Theresa was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine Sudano Crisano. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1974. Theresa was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

Theresa will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who often held multiple jobs to provide for her children. Her selflessness, sense of humor and sarcasm will be greatly missed and her love of holidays and her cooking family dinners will be carried on by her loved ones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Vincent Crisano, in 2011.

Surviving are her children, Anthony Scavone and his fiancée, Kathryn Golecki, Forty Fort; Stacey Acculto and her fiancé, John Damiano, Scranton; Matthew Scavone, Swoyersville; Amanda Scavone and her fiancé, Philip Jevin, Scranton; brothers, John Crisano and his wife, Patty, Williamsburg, Va.; Michael Crisano and his wife, Lori, Kingston; sister, Romaine Stancavage, Larksville; grandchildren, Aubrey, Kaori, Anna, Chevy, Kaden, Brielle, Nora, Natlee, Mason and Louis; her beloved dogs, Heidi, Gibbs and Orion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

Memorial donations may be made in Theresa's name to Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Theresa's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.


