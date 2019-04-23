Theresa Ann Voyton, 65, of Main Street, Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Friday morning, April 19, 2019, at her home.



She was born in Nanticoke on June 25, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Doris Wusiewski Wiatrowski. Theresa attended Nanticoke Schools receiving a GED.



She was employed by Kmart serving as a supervisor.



Theresa was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene Voyton Sr.; brother, Theodore Wiatrowski; and sister, Deborah Antonik.



Presently surviving are sons, Eugene Voyton Jr. and Stephen Voyton Sr. and wife, Vickie Voyton; daughter, Tracey Voyton; brother, David Wiatrowski; and grandchildren, Stephen Voyton Jr. and Noah Voyton.



Services will be held at the discretion of the family. There are no calling hours.



The family with to thank the Kosteva Family for their caring thoughts and attention and actions that was given to Theresa.



God lover her.

