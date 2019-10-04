Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
Pittston, PA
Theresa Ann Yurcho Monteforte


1929 - 2019
Theresa Ann Yurcho Monteforte Obituary
Theresa Ann Yurcho Monteforte, 89, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Born Nov. 6, 1929, in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Michaels Yurcho

Theresa was a graduate of West Wyoming High School. Following school, she went on to work in the garment industry. Her most recent employer was Topps Chewing Gum.

Theresa was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Yakupcin, Helen Lukesh, Anna Kobolarcik, Elizabeth Stultz, Margaret Nerozzi, Dorothy "Dora" Kraynak, Johanna Batory, Rose Yurcho and Agnes Stavish.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Fred Monteforte, Pittston; son, Fred Monteforte Jr., at home; brother, Andrew Yurcho, California; brother-in-law, Leo and wife, Marcella. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the late Dr. James Bruno and his staff for the wonderful care they provided over the years. Also they would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care, Pittston, and the staff at Wesley Village for their kindness care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to the .

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Twp.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Interment services will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

For information or to express your condolences to Theresa's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 4, 2019
