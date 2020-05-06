|
|
Theresa B. Maleta, 73, of Yatesville, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Alice Szulczewski Borkowski and was a graduate of Northeast High School. Prior to her retirement, Theresa was employed in the area garment industry and as a caregiver.
She was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.
Theresa was a loving, kind, wonderful and compassionate woman who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Maleta, on Jan. 19, 2000; brother, Peter; and sister, Patricia.
Surviving are son, Michael Maleta Sr., Yatesville; daughter, Sheryl Edwards and her husband, George, Greenfield Twp.; daughter, Shannon Maleta-Hall and her husband, Brian, Shavertown; grandson, Michael Maleta Jr.; grandson, Joshua Maleta; granddaughter, Jessica Maleta; grandson, Nicholas Olmstead; granddaughter, Carly Edwards; brother, Paul Borkowski, Duryea; brother, Joseph Borkowski, Duryea; brother-in-law, John Maleta, Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Judy Borkowski, Titusville, Fla.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston, by the Rev. Joseph Elston.
Arrangements are from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
To leave a condolence for Theresa's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020